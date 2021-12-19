SDMC updates entry procedures for travellers entering Sarawak after two Omicron cases detected in state

Travellers are seen with their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after the government gave permission for fully-vaccinated Malaysians to travel abroad October 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Dec 19 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has made several improvements to the entry procedures for travellers entering the state, following the detection of two Omicron cases in Sarawak.

The committee said travellers, including Malaysians as well as long-term pass holders, travelling from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Malawi are required to undergo RT-PCR tests two days before they travel to Malaysia.

They are also required to apply for entry via EnterSarawak and filling in the e-Health Declaration Form (eHDF).

“Upon arrival at the first point of entry to Malaysia, they are required to take RT-PCR test and undergo 14-daya quarantine at designated quarantine station regardless of their vaccination status. They are not allowed to be quarantined at home.

“They are not allowed to travel to Sarawak, or other destinations in the state, until they have finished their quarantine period,” said the committee.

Their RT-PCR swab test on the 10th day of quarantine must be negative before they are released from quarantine, and risk assessment on the 14th day as well as quarantine extension will take place as needed.

For travellers coming in from other countries, they are also required to take the swab test two days before they travel from the countries, apply for entry via EnterSarawak, fill in the eHDF and undergo another swab test upon arrival in Malaysia.

They will have to undergo 7-day quarantine (for those who have completed their vaccination) or 10-day quarantine (for those yet to complete or not vaccinated) at the designated quarantine station at the First Point of Entry to Malaysia.

They are not allowed to travel to Sarawak until they have completed their quarantine.

Another RT-PCR swab test will be done on the fifth day (for 7-day quarantine) and on the eighth day (for 10-day quarantine), and risk assessment on the last day of quarantine and quarantine extension will be done if needed.

“Travellers from other countries are required to declare their travel history to the health screening personnel stationed at Sarawak’s point of entry. Strict action will be taken should they provide fake information, fail to provide information on their health status or fail to declare their previous travel history.

“This regulation can change from time to time depending on the current Covid-19 situation inside and outside the country. This decision will take effect beginning December 22,” SDMC added.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the two Omicron variant cases detected in the state are Malaysians who have returned to Sarawak, one each from the United Kingdom and United States of America.

It added that both cases entered Malaysia on December 11 via KLIA and were allowed to continue their journey to Sarawak after RT-PCR swabs were taken at the airport.

“The RT-PCR results were notified to the Sarawak Health Department on December 16 and active detection activities of close contacts, including in-flight contacts, were carried out immediately by the Kuching Divisional Health Office.

“Although the cases have been quarantined at designated quarantine stations upon entering Sarawak from abroad, the risk of exposure may occur during the journey to Sarawak, including in aircraft transiting from other States to Sarawak,” it added.

Meanwhile, SDMC said there was an increase in the number of import cases detected in Sarawak.

Between December 1 to 18, there were a total of 20 import cases detected through screening during entry into Sarawak, compared to 18 cases in November. — Borneo Post