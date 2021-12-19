Sarawak polls: DAP to carry out assessment, post-mortem on defeat

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen speaks during a press conference in Kuching December 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 19 — DAP will conduct the necessary assessments and post-mortem on its defeat in the 12th Sarawak state election, said its state chairman, Chong Chieng Jen, today.

Chong, who won the Padungan seat with a comfortable majority of 1,198 votes, said DAP would continue its political struggle for the betterment of the state and the people of Sarawakians.

“In respect of the general results in this election, we accept the defeat as well as the judgment by Sarawakians.

“But I can assure the people of Sarawak, despite the defeat, we are here to stay and shall continue our political struggle for the betterment of Sarawakians and Sarawak and the rights of Sarawak,” he told reporters after the announcement of the state election results tonight.

Meanwhile, Chong said the party would cooperate with Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng to improve the livelihood of the people in Padungan.

In today’s election, Chong won the Padungan seat after securing 4,686 votes while Wee, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate, obtained 3,488 votes.

“We must work together, make sure it is for the people and the approach must be correct. Do not use this as publicity. We are here to serve and if the people have selected them (DAP) to be their representative, we respect their decision,” said Wee.

Two other candidates for the seat, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Raymond Thong Ee Yu and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak’s Lina Soo garnered 930 and 193 votes respectively. — Bernama