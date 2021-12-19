PJ resident fears for life and property after weekend’s epic rainfall accelerates soil erosion (VIDEO)

The erosion on the slope is seen after yesterday’s downpour in the Tropicana Golf and Country Resorts near Petaling Jaya, December 19, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Ng

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Dec 19 — Several residents of the Tropicana Golf and Country Resort near here have grown increasingly concerned that a slope near their properties will give way, following the weekend’s continuous downpour.

They want the authorities to immediately investigate if the soil erosion poses a danger to at least three homes in the area.

A resident, who wanted to be identified only as Ng, said she was worried as the erosion was taking place behind her double-storey terrace house.

“My home will be the first to be affected if the soil erosion gets worse.

“Even now, water is gushing out of the slope and soil debris is littering the small service road behind my house,” she said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

This after floods struck the Klang Valley on Friday and have yet to recede today, resulting in thousands being evacuated and road users stranded due to closures.

Floods have also been reported in Pahang, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kelantan.

The erosion on the slope, directly at the back of Ng’s house, is seen after yesterday’s downpour in the Tropicana Golf and Country Resorts near Petaling Jaya, December 19, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Ng

Ng pointed out that the soil erosion started with a minor issue about six months ago when cracks formed on the slope.

She said a report was lodged with the Tropicana Golf and Country Resort management as well as the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ).

“The MBSJ technicians came to have a look, but nothing much was done, and they said there was some soil movement, and they needed more time to study it,” said Ng, who has stayed in the same house for the past seven years.

However, Ng said she had a shock yesterday after noticing that soil erosion on the slope had caused water to gush down to the back of her house.

“I believe that the soil erosion started after the continuous rain since Friday, but I only noticed the situation at about 10pm last night (Saturday) after hearing water splashing on the road near my house.

“From closer inspection, the soil had given way and blocked the drain and the water was spilling out of the drain onto the service road,” she said.

This morning, Ng said the erosion was visibly worse.

She has since informed the Tropicana Golf and Country Resort management as well as residents association reps who later contacted MBSJ.

She also followed up with an email to MBSJ asking them to take immediate action.

“MBSJ technicians came by at 2pm today and promised to look into the matter. They promised to return to cover the affected slope with tarpaulin and plant an erosion control blanket,” she said,

Ng added that she was unsure if this form of temporary covering would improve the erosion since it is raining constantly.

“My point is that the developer and local authorities should act fast to prevent loss of life and assets.

“In fact, proper planning and development approval and preventive work to ensure hillslope safety will go a long way towards saving taxpayers’ money,” she said.

The Meteorological Department issued a rainfall red alert for Selangor, Perak and Pahang today.

The floods in Selangor, including the port town of Klang and the state capital of Shah Alam, left hundreds of people stranded in their cars and workplaces. Others are stuck at home with little food or emergency supplies.