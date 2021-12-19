Kelantan police: Check information on flood situation before travelling

Several flood victims were seen wading through the floods in Hulu Langat, December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JELI, Dec 19 — Kelantan police have reminded the public, including those entering the state, to check information regarding the flood situation before travelling to their respective destinations.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said checks can be made via the websites of relevant agencies like the state flood portal to avoid being caught in untoward situations.

“Presently, many have returned to their kampungs because of the schools holidays and probably want to go to other locations while there for other matters.

“So, I appeal to them to check the flood information first and find out if the route is accessible or otherwise because the information is updated from time to time,” he said to reporters after a visit to the Jeli district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

He also advised road users not to try to drive through floodwater if the road is not accessible.

“Do not drive through floodwaters simply because you want to reach your destination faster because it is better late than never,” he said.

In another development, Shafien said police will step up its patrol along the Malaysia-Thailand border in an effort to stop an escapee known as ‘Long Tiger’ from crossing over to the neighbouring country.

“We have issued a directive to all IPDs to conduct thorough checks especially at the state or international borders,” he said.

He was asked to comment on Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, also known as ‘Long Tiger’, who escaped from custody while attending rape trial proceedings at the Tangkat Magistrate Court on Dec 15. — Bernama