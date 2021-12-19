Flood: Teluk Panglima Garang, Jenjarom worst affected in Kuala Langat

Several areas in the Kuala Langat district are flooded since last Friday following continuous rain December 19, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LANGAT, Dec 19 — Several areas in the Kuala Langat district are flooded since last Friday following continuous rain.

A survey by Bernama found Jalan Kebun, Olak Lempit, Taman Jenjarom Permai, Taman Seri Jaromas, Kampung Kelanang, Telok Mengkuang, Jalan Sukepi, Jalan Nangka and Kampung Seri Cheeding, all in mukim Teluk Panglima Garang, to be the among the worst affected areas.

Following which, the Kuala Langat Disaster Operations Room was activated yesterday to coordinate action by the relevant agecies.

According to an officer at the operations room, 14 relief centres (PPS) have been opened so far to accommodate 1,099 fflood victims from 297 families.

The PPS are at, among others, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan SMK Telok Panglima Garang, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Lanang, SK Otak Lempit and Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Bukit Changgang, he told Bernama.

Several roads in the Kuala Langat district are also closed due to the floods and they include Jalan Batu 9 Kebun Baru; Jalan Kampung Jenjarom; Jalan Masjid Batu 9; Jalan Murai; Jalan Merak; Jalan Sungai Rambai; Jalan Perepat and Jalan Seri Cheeding.

Meanwhile, chairman Taman Seri Plumeria Residents’ Association in Jenjarom, Rakesh Bathumalai, said about 700 houses in the residential area were affected by the floods and blamed it to poor drainage in the area.

As such, he urged the Kuala Langat Municipal Council and developer of Plumeria to resolve the drainage problem at the residential area.

Floods hit the Klang Valley yesterday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people and motorists stranded on roads and expressway.

Floods were also reported in Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Kelantan and Perak. — Bernama