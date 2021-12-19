Fire Dept tells Klang Valley residents to postpone non-essential trips after reports of people trapped in cars for hours

The Federal Highway was rendered impassable after persistent rainfall caused floods in the Klang Valley December 19, 2021.― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KLANG, Dec 19 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has advised the public to postpone their journey around the Klang Valley following many cases of people being trapped in cars for a long time on the road due to floods.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said it was still raining in several areas in the Klang Valley, especially Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, causing flood water levels to rise.

“For the time being, postpone travel especially in the Klang Valley as we see some cases where they were trapped for hours without food and drinks in the car.

“If you want to plan a trip, first identify a location that appears safe and ask people who are there whether it is safe to do so,” he said.

Mohammad Hamdan also instructed his personnel to always take care of their safety and health when carrying out their duties, especially in flood situations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the instructions had been given to all state fire and rescue department directors, especially in states affected by floods.

“We believe that there are many places that need help, and we will provide the best possible assistance. But we also make sure that in terms of work rotation, the welfare, health and safety of our personnel are given attention.

“I have also instructed for a work rotation and leave to be frozen in the flood-affected areas of the state,” he said.

He said 27 personnel are now undergoing quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19. — Bernama