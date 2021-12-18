Sarawak governor fulfils his civic duty, votes in Satok constituency

Sarawak governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud casts his vote at the Kompleks Sukan Satok in Kuching December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 18 ― Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib arrived at Kompleks Sukan Satok Padang SLPAS at 11.35am to cast their votes for Satok constituency.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Satok candidate Datuk Ibrahim Baki was among those who greeted the couple upon their arrival.

Both Taib and Raghad completed casting their ballots by 11.45am.

Earlier GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang also cast their votes at the same polling centre. ― Borneo Post