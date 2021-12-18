Melaka, Selangor and Negri Sembilan latest states hit by floods

Jalan Labohan Dagang in Nilai, Sepang is inundated by floods during a downpour December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― Continuous heavy rain since yesterday triggered floods at some low-lying areas in several states forcing more people to be evacuated this morning.

Melaka, Selangor and Negri Sembilan became the latest states to be hit by floods apart from Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees has increased to 798 people from 170 families compared to 735 victims from 156 families yesterday.

Kelantan Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management and Operation officer Capt Mohd Hanif Omar said 11 relief centres (PPS) had been opened, namely seven in Kuala Krai, two in Gua Musang and one each in Jeli and Tanah Merah.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) through its portal reported that the water level of two main rivers in Kelantan had reached the danger point.

Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah measured 24.36 metres (m), Sungai Kelantan in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah (24.62 m) and Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai (25.51 m).

In Pahang, nine more PPS were opened in Raub this morning, housing 513 victims from 137 families, bringing the total number of operational PPS to 25.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, the PPS were at Masjid Kampung Kuala Semantan, Pusat Kegiatan Wanita Batu Malim, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tersang, Masjid Baru Kampung Ajai, Balai Raya Kampung Ria, Dewan Dato Seriwa Dong, Masjid Kuala Temau, Balai UMNO Kampung Batu Talam and Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Pia.

In Terengganu, the number of victims remained at 66 people from 14 families housed in two PPS.

The DID’s portal reported that the level of Sungai Dungun in Pasir raja had breached the danger point, namely at 37.97m (danger level is 37.5m).

In Selangor, state Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said a total of 1,011 people in the Telok Gong area, Klang, have been evacuated to three PPS, namely at SK Telok Gong, Masjid Al-Islah and Masjid Al-Ubudia.

He said floods also forced the evacuation of about 64 residents in Kapar, Banting, Port Klang, Andalas, Pulau Indah and Sepang to several PPS.

In Negri Sembilan, three PPS were opened this morning, namely at Balai Raya Jimah Lama dan Balai Raya Permatang Pasir, Port Dickson and Surau Keru Hilir, Tampin to accommodate 107 victims from 36 families.

State APM director Left Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said Jalan Sendayan-Kampung Jimah Lama, Port Dickson has been closed to traffic following landslides that occurred along the stretch this morning.

In Melaka, one PPS was opened at SK Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah to house 40 victims from 11 families. ― Bernama