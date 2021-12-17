SWCorp focuses on food waste sector to increase national recycling rate in Malaysia

A cleaner sorts through waste at the recycling bins at Paradigm Mall in Petaling Jaya. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 17 — Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) will focus on the food waste recycling sector to achieve the target of 40 per cent National Recycling Rate by 2025.

SWCorp chief executive officer, Ismail Mokhtar, said that through the recycling of food waste, it intends to revive the food bank programme to collect food to be given to the less fortunate.

“Food Bank will be reintroduced, and SWCorp will work with other departments and agencies to make this happen.

“The goal is to further increase the National Recycling Rate by 2025 and hopefully, this goal will be achieved,” he told reporters after the National Recycling Day 2025 celebration, officiated by Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has previously set a National Recycling Rate target of 40 per cent in 2025, as one of the efforts to reduce the amount of waste in public landfills.

At the event, SWCorp also signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Malaysia Design Council, Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia, Kloth Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Waste to Wealth Holding.

On the MoUs, Ismail said that they were, among others, to increase cooperation to implement recycling programmes in the country. — Bernama