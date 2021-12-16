Malaysia-China council to organise youth exchange programme to reinforce international cultural trade

The Malaysia-China Business Council (MCBC) Education Bureau is hosting the opportunity for 20 Malaysian youths of any ethnicity to take the education under the Malaysia-China Edu Cultural Exchange Programme on June/July 2022, when China is expected to open its borders. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — A Malaysian Chinese exchange programme will be opened to youths aged 17 to 20, to foster international cultural and educational experience.

The Malaysia-China Business Council (MCBC) Education Bureau is hosting the opportunity for 20 Malaysian youths of any ethnicity to take the education under the Malaysia-China Edu Cultural Exchange Programme on June/July 2022, when China is expected to open its borders.

A similar exchange programme will be organised for youths from China to visit Malaysia.

“With China being the fastest growing economy and also the biggest global market in the 21st century, Malaysian youths will experience what sets China and Malaysia apart and what life is like in the fast lane of China’s triumphant nation.

“The chosen youths will get to embark on a journey filled with cultural exploration and culinary expeditions,” said the council in a statement today.

Apart from enjoying the sights that China has to offer, the Malaysian youths will also be given the prospect of developing soft skills that they can use in any profession.

Over the span of eight days, 20 chosen youths will be given the opportunity to visit some of China’s reputable brands such as Huawei in Beijing, as well as the NIO electric vehicle.

They will also be visiting historical sites such as China’s Forbidden City and other places of interest like the Beijing Film Academy, Tsinghua University, and Communication University China.

The chosen youths will also experience a five-hour journey from Beijing to Shanghai in China’s high-speed train service and a sightseeing tour of Shanghai and the Incubator hub.

“Empowering the leaders of tomorrow is essential for the growth of the country. Through the Malaysia-China Edu Cultural Exchange Programme, MCBC aims to further reinforce international cultural exchange while providing these youths with a rare opportunity to gain experience and learn how prominent businesses in China operate successfully,” said MCBC Education Bureau chairman Datuk TS Yong.

“This programme also helps young entrepreneurial talents to acquire a clear image as to how these giant companies operate on a day-to-day basis, as well as the strategies they have implied to be a global success,” he said.

MCBC is accepting applications from now until January 30, 2022. Students are welcomed to register their interest by sending an email to [email protected] and [email protected]

The MCBC Education Bureau will then send a follow-up email requesting supporting documents, followed by a series of questions to all applicants before determining the top 20 candidates.