Malaysia affirms commitment to support UN Convention Against Corruption efforts to eradicate graft, says law minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Malaysia is committed to supporting the efforts of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) to combat corruption at global level, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said the commitment was proven through the efforts of the government to seize a part of the assets confiscated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in the number one corruption scandal, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) amounting to RM5 billion as well as the implementation of the National Anti- Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023 through the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC)

“The government introduced a new provision in Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009 on corporate liabilities effective June 1, 2020 with improvements in the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 to fight corruption in the private sector,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, he said the Ombudsman Act was introduced to address mismanagement in the public service as well as compelling public and private sectors to develop Organisation Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) to identify corruption risks in organisations.

Wan Junaidi said the government’s efforts in the convention would be able to restore public confidence on the government and put Malaysia as internationally competitive in a corruption-free ecosystem.

Earlier, Malaysia was one of 152 UNCAC member countries to attend biennial 9th Conference of State Parties (COSP) held over five days from December 13 at the International Congress Centre, Sharm El- Sheikh, Egypt. — Bernama