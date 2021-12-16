Education minister says ‘Sekolahku Sejahtera’ concept will not burden teachers with more work

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin speaks at the 2021 National Teachers’ Day Award Presentation Ceremony in Putrajaya, December 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 16 — The “Sekolahku Sejahtera” concept which will be introduced in schools soon, will not be a burden or interfere with teachers’ actual tasks, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He said its implementation would not involve an additional subject, but instead teachers would insert elements of the “Sekolahku Sejahtera” concept while teaching and during co-curricular activities.

Radzi on Monday said that the “Sekolahku Sejahtera” concept is to inculcate noble values which, among others was to curb bullying among school students. It has 14 elements that teachers will instill indirectly during classes.

“The concept is not rhetoric but it is to ensure that students adopt good values from a young age,” said Radzi at the 2021 National Teachers’ Day Award Presentation Ceremony, here today.

He said the Ministry of Education (MOE) was of the view that bullying among school students was an issue that must be seriously addressed to prevent it from repeating or becoming a culture in the future.

He said the incident that happened to Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) Cadet Officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain should be a lesson as it had led to loss of life.

Later at a press conference, Radzi said MOE was coming up with a comprehensive framework to curb bullying in schools, including boarding schools, which involved strengthening of existing approaches.

The framework, he said, focused on four main components, namely awareness, reporting, punishment and monitoring.

On the 10 Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) students who were expelled for being involved in a bullying case which went viral recently, Radzi said they could apply to enter MOE school system but they would have to undergo several processes including counseling sessions before they are admitted.

“The MOE is aware that they already have a record, so they will not be accepted easily. They will also be closely monitored,” he said adding that so far the ministry has not received any application for school admission from the guardians of the students involved. — Bernama