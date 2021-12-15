Dewan Rakyat passes Copyright (Amendment) Bill, Geographical Indications Bill

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi at the Dewan Rakyat, December 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Dewan Rakyat passed two more bills today, the Copyright (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Geographical Indications Bill 2021.

The Copyright (Amendment) Bill 2021, among other reasons, aims to strengthen provisions relating to the enforcement of copyright, especially in the digital environment by introducing copyright infringement offences involving streaming technology in line with the development of online content streaming.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the bill, which will introduce amendments to the Copyright Act 1987 (Act 332) will also expand enforcement powers to ensure more effective action against any party that commits copyright infringement.

“Act 332 is amended to ensure copyright laws implemented will provide more efficient and effective protection in line with current demands and to fulfil the needs of the business community and stakeholders.

“In addition, copyright laws need to be improved periodically in tandem with development of copyright protection and in accordance with provisions in international agreements,” he said when tabling the bill for the second reading.

According to Nanta, his ministry would ensure the Act 322 amendment provides suitable copyright protection including implementing allowed exceptions of rights and international ratification.

The amendment is also to prepare Malaysia to join the Marrakesh Treaty To Facilitate Access To Published Works For Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired Or Otherwise Print Disabled (Marrakesh Treaty) to acknowledge the rights of visually impaired individuals to obtain works in accessible format copy as agreed by the Cabinet during its October 29 meeting.

He said Malaysia’s participation as a member of the Marrakesh Treaty will contribute to the country’s socio-economic development in providing exceptions from obtaining the approval of copyright owners to make and distribute reading materials in accessible format to visually-impaired individuals.

Meanwhile, during the tabling of the Geographical Indications Bill 2021, Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said the ministry, through the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) would oversee the development and administration of the intellectual property system.

He said it included administering and enforcing intellectual property laws such as protection and registration of geographical indications.

“Geographical indication is an indication which may contain one or more words which identifies any goods as originating in a country or territory, where a given quality, reputation or other characteristic of the goods is essentially attributable to their geographical origin,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat had also earlier passed the Patent (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Immigrants (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Finance Bill 2021.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama