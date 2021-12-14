Tax exemption of up to RM1,000 for individuals who get tested for Covid-19, says deputy finance minister

Deputy Finance Minister I Mohd Shahar Abdullah said the amendments also included expenditure provisions for mental health check-ups or consultation done by an individual for personal, spouse or children. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Tax exemption of up to RM1,000 for individuals who take Covid-19 screening tests including for personal, spouse or children are among the provisions under the Finance Bill 2021.

Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah said this is contained in the amendments of the Income Tax Act 1967.

“The amendments are effective for the 2022 and 2023 year of assessment,” he said when tabling the Finance Bill 2021 for the second reading in the Dewan Rakyat here, today.

Mohd Shahar said the amendments also included expenditure provisions for mental health check-ups or consultation done by an individual for personal, spouse or children.

On November 9, 2021, Mohd Shahar when tabling the bill for the first reading announced that it involved amendments to eight acts to implement Budget 2022 measures.

It involves the Income Tax Act 1967, Real Property Gains Tax 1976, Stamp Act 1949, Petroleum (Income Tax) Act 1967, Labuan Business Activity Tax Act 1990, Promotion of Investment Act 1986, Finance Act 2012, and Finance Act 2018.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama