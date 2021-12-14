Penang mufti: Ineffective religious, moral education reason bullying still happens

Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor said the Education Ministry must work towards improving moral education in schools including the practical aspect so that it becomes an effective tool in shaping student’s personalities. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 14 — The religious and moral education curriculum used in schools has been described as ineffective in moulding the good character of students which according to a religious expert, is the reason bullying incidents still occur.

Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor said because of this, the Education Ministry (MOE) must work towards improving moral education in schools including the practical aspect so that it becomes an effective tool in shaping student’s personalities.

“Bullying in boarding schools will happen from time to time and there is no mistaking that this is related to the lack of moral values and courtesy among some of the students.

“As such, all parties especially the MOE must find a solution quickly and more importantly, improve the religious education curriculum and moral studies used in national schools in shaping the personality of students,” he said in a statement here today.

He was commenting on a bullying incident involving students at the Kuala Kangsar Junior Mara Science College (MRSM) which went viral recently.

Following that, MRSM Disciplinary Committee (JDM) expelled 10 students involved in the incident effective today.

He said, no one should view religious education and moral studies lightly because bullying is the result of low morale and values among students, adding that parents should also take responsibility and should not leave the task of teaching their children about moral values to the school.

“However, it is not appropriate to point fingers at any one party in the bullying issue because the responsibility in educating the students must be shared by all, that is the parents, schools, society and also the media,” he said.

He said hostel wardens must be appointed among individuals with high moral values and are trained in counselling so that they can become role models and help guide the students to practice admirable virtues in their lives and interactions with others. — Bernama