Malaysia records another 29 deaths due to Covid-19

Workers wearing personal protective equipment carry a coffin containing the body of a victim who died from Covid-19 at the Meru Christian Cemetery in Klang August 9, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Malaysia has recorded 29 more Covid-19 deaths, according to the Health Ministry's latest data updated at midnight.

With this, the country's cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stand at 30,908.

According to the CovidNow website, eight of the new cases were brought-in-dead.

Terengganu still has the highest fatality rate with 40 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Perlis (24), Negri Sembilan and Penang with 19 each, and Perak (18).

In Kelantan, the state recorded 16 deaths per one million people, Kedah (14), Kuala Lumpur (13), while Pahang and Melaka had 11 each.

For Sabah, Klang Valley and Labuan, each recorded 10 deaths per one million people, Selangor and Johor at nine each, Sarawak (eight) and Putrajaya remains zero.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 13 per one million people.

The CovidNow website showed that 97.9 per cent of these deaths were Malaysians while 2.1 per cent are non-Malaysians.

As for death by vaccination status, 35.6 per cent were unvaccinated, while 2.1 per cent were partially vaccinated and 62.3 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 3,504 new infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest since May for a second day straight.

The country also reported 4,401 recoveries.