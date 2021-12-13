SWCorp chief: Malaysia’s recycling rate now at 31.52pc

Recycling bins are seen at a middle-cost apartment is seen in Petaling Jaya January 19, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak.

MELAKA, Dec 13 — The National Recycling Rate has reached 31.52 per cent compared to the 2025 target of 40 per cent as set by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) chairman Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar said the achievements involved Kedah, Perlis, Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Kuala Lumpur.

“There has been an increase in the National Recycling Rate of 30.67 per cent last year to 31.52 per cent this year even though the total rate of increase is small.

“Overall, the awareness of people in the country is still low but we hope more will realise the importance of recycling practices for the sustainability of their lives and the environment,” he told reporters after witnessing the ‘Note of Understanding’ (NoU) signing ceremony between SWCorp and Tzu Chi Foundation Melaka. here today.

SWCorp was represented by chief executive officer Ismail Mokhtar while Tzu Chi Foundation Melaka was represented by its chief executive Loh Siew Cheng.

Rizalman said although SWCorp was able to enforce the existing rules and regulations under the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 (Act 672) more strictly, it was still at the stage to raise public awareness on good solid waste management practices.

He said, therefore, SWCorp is designing and implementing programmes to increase public awareness, including recycling in a more aggressive and organised manner, including establishing more cooperation with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) which are involved in recycling activities.

“Sustainable waste management practices are important due to the increase in population and residential areas as well as industries from time to time.

“For example, recycling practices can reduce waste management allocations in the country which has risen due to the increase in waste generation from industry and households,” he said.

In another development, he said through the NoU signed between SWCorp and Tzu Chi Foundation, SWCorp will provide advisory services to implement, promote and enhance hygiene and 3R (reduce, reuse, recycle) culturalisation programmes to the NGO including promotion, partnership, dissemination of information and research.

He said Tzu Chi Foundation was promoting SWCorp’s products, especially Waste Separation at Source, ‘Trash to Cycle’, ‘Upcycling’, Food Waste Composting and ‘free market’ activities in community programmes organised by the NGO. — Bernama