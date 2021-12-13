Felda hands RM18.3m Tanjung Labian water treatment plant over to Sabah govt

The Felda logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 28, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) today handed over the RM18.3 million Tanjung Labian Water Treatment Plant Lahad Datu project to the Sabah government in an effort to help people in the area.

The water treatment plant, under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme of Felda, was handed over by Felda Corporate Service deputy director Mahadzir Mustaffa to State Water director Edward Likapo, witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor in an event at Menara Kinabalu here today.

According to a statement on the event, the plant with a capacity of four million litres per day would benefit about 800 families in six villages in Lahad Datu namely Kampung Tanjung Labian, Kampung Tanjung Batu, Kampung Tinagian, Kampung Lok Buani, Kampung Lok Sambuang and Kampung Bahagia.

At the same ceremony, Hajiji also witnessed the presentation of a project letter from Works Ministry deputy secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman to Sabah Works Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Mohd Jasmin Julpin to upgrade Jalan Berungis in Tuaran.

The upgrade work costing RM15 million along a 4.09km stretch from the Berungis roundabout to the Marabahai Spur junction is expected to begin next year and would be completed within 36 months.

The project upgrade is to address daily congestion on the road connecting the state capital with northern districts under the Second Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and it was also at the request of the Chief Minister as the road is located in his Sulaman state constituency. — Bernama