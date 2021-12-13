Dewan Rakyat passes Budget 2022

Government servants watch Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz speaking during the tabling of Budget 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat, October 29, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Supply Bill (Budget) 2022 at the committee stage with a majority voice vote.

The bill, which is the first budget under the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was passed after being debated at the committee stage for 13 days starting November 22.

The budget was tabled by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz on October 29 with the highest allocation ever of RM332.1 billion to implement various strategies and initiatives to prosper the people and stimulate a progressive and sustainable economy post-Covid-19.

It was passed at the policy stage on November 18.

According to the Parliament calendar, the meeting of Dewan Rakyat will proceed tomorrow with the second reading of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021, which aimed, among others to amend Article 1 of the Federal Constitution by replacing Clause 2 to say the states of the federation comprises: the states of Malaya namely Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Selangor and Terengganu; and the Borneo states, Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama