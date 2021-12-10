Perak state govt to give 80pc discount on lease premium for last owners on new village land, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad tables the Perak state Budget 2022 at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building in Ipoh December 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Dec 10 ― The state government is set to give an 80 per cent discount on the premium of leasehold land in 160 new villages that have existed since the emergency era in the 1950s.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the discount applied to the last owner of the land who applied for the land lease renewal, while a 75 per cent discount from the original premium would be given to the next of kin of the last owner of the land who applied for the land lease renewal.

“This is explained through the Circular of the Director of Lands and Mines No. 4/2019 regarding the Adjustment of Eligibility of Individuals Permitted to Apply and a Discount of 80 per cent of the Premium for Renewal Application and/or Extension of Land Lease Period in New Villages.

“Premiums are paid after the approval of land ownership or the approval of the application for renewal of the land lease period is obtained according to the premium rate that has been set in the Perak Land Rules.

“However, the state government is ready to consider reducing the premium for eligible and deserving applicants as outlined in the Circular of the Director of Lands and Mines of Perak No.3/ 2020,” he said in reply to Dr Abdul Aziz Bari (DAP-Tebing Tinggi) at the State Assembly sitting today.

Saarani said most of the residential category landowners in the new villages were second and third generations of the original lessees of the land.

Meanwhile, in reply to a supplementary question from Howard Lee Chuan How (DAP-Pasir Pinji) who wanted to know whether the next of kin to the original lessees who died without a will would get an 80 per cent discount, Saarani said the state government was open to discuss and fine-tune any regulatory weaknesses by areas.

He added that a census will be conducted on the 160 new villages to identify houses and land that are left without leaseholders. ― Bernama