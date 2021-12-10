Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

In Kuching, High Court rules in PSB president’s favour, no malice found in statement on Petronas SST

Friday, 10 Dec 2021 04:49 PM MYT

Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin said the defendant’s statement on the settlement of the state sales tax with Petronas on May 9 last year showed no clear evidence of malice towards the plaintiff. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama
Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin said the defendant’s statement on the settlement of the state sales tax with Petronas on May 9 last year showed no clear evidence of malice towards the plaintiff. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 10 — The High Court here has ruled in favour of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh in a defamation suit brought against him by the Sarawak government.

Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin said the defendant’s statement on the settlement of the state sales tax with Petronas on May 9 last year showed no clear evidence of malice towards the plaintiff.

The Judge also ordered the plaintiff to settle a cost of RM30,000 to the defendant. — Borneo Post Online

MORE TO COME

You May Also Like

Related Articles

In Malaysia