In Kuching, High Court rules in PSB president’s favour, no malice found in statement on Petronas SST

KUCHING, Dec 10 — The High Court here has ruled in favour of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh in a defamation suit brought against him by the Sarawak government.

Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin said the defendant’s statement on the settlement of the state sales tax with Petronas on May 9 last year showed no clear evidence of malice towards the plaintiff.

The Judge also ordered the plaintiff to settle a cost of RM30,000 to the defendant. — Borneo Post Online

