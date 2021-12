A general view of people wearing face masks in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Malaysia reported another 5,058 Covid-19 cases in the country today.

This is the third consecutive day that Malaysia has reported over 5,000 cases in a day.

As of today, the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country was 2,683,523.

MORE TO COME