People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The Health Ministry reported 5,446 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today, tweeted Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The number today is higher than yesterday’s 5,020.

He said that the new number brought the cumulative infections in the country to 2,678,465.

