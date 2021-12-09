Malaysia records 28 more Covid-19 deaths, including four brought-in-dead

Workers in personal protective equipment prepare to bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Gombak June 8, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Malaysia reported 28 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of 11.59pm yesterday, including four brought-in-dead.

This brings the death toll from the disease here to 30,746 people.

Malaysia’s overall fatality rate remains at 1.2 per cent with total Covid-19 positive cases at 2,673,019 as of yesterday.

Detailed data in the past two weeks also showed that Terengganu remains the highest number of Covid-19 deaths per one million people at 44.

This is followed by Perak at 25, Kelantan at 22, Negri Sembilan at 21 and Perlis at 20, to name a few.

The Klang Valley, which has chalked up 978,631 infections since the start of the pandemic, had a rate of 13 per one million people, with Kuala Lumpur having a higher rate of 17 compared to Selangor’s 12 per one million people.

Data on the website also indicated that there is still no death due to Covid-17 of those aged 12 to 17 in the past two weeks.

New infections by state

Malaysia also recorded 5,020 new infections yesterday, with Selangor remaining the highest contributor of 1,465 cases.

In the past two weeks, Putrajaya has recorded the highest positive cases per 10,000 people at 56 followed by Kelantan at 40.

Selangor still records cases per 10,000 people at 31, followed by Pahang at 30, Kuala Lumpur at 27, Kedah at 25, while the Klang Valley overall also recorded 31 positive cases per 10,000 people in the past two weeks, just to name a few.