Covid-19: State minister confirms another education cluster in Sabah, this time in Ranau

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 9 — Another cluster involving an education institution with 32 cumulative cases was reported in Ranau on Thursday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the Debut Timbua Cluster stemmed from a male teacher who tested positive for Covid-19 through self-test.

“Investigation and further screenings among close contacts found another 31 infected individuals.

“All patients have been isolated and treated.

“Among the localities involved in this cluster are SMK Timbua hostel, SMK Timbua quarters and SMA Mohd Ali quarters.”

Yesterday, a cluster was reported at the Institute of Teacher Education Kent Campus in Tuaran with 27 students infected.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah recorded 329 new Covid-19 cases, with Kota Kinabalu at the top with 73 cases, followed by Tuaran (53), Penampang (31) and Ranau (23).

He said one of the districts in the “Group of Four”, namely Kota Belud, was out of the group with only 16 cases.

“Sixteen districts recorded single-digit cases and only Semporna registered zero new case,” the Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson said.

In comparison, Masidi said 15 districts reported a rise in new cases but only two showed a sharp increase, namely Kota Kinabalu (+20) and Penampang (+11).

Eleven districts registered a decrease, with Tuaran (-23), Beaufort (-13) and Ranau (-11) declined by two digits.

Masidi added that 97 per cent of the patients fell under Category 1 and 2, one in Category 3, two in Category 4 and none in Category 5. Seven patients were still being assessed by the State Health Department. — Borneo Post Online