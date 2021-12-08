Sarawak polls: Outcome of state’s defamation suit won’t affect candidacy, says PSB president

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh is contesting in Bawang Assan in the 12th state election, December 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

SIBU, Dec 8 — The ruling on the state government’s defamation suit against Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, which will be known on Friday, will have no bearing on his ability to contest in Bawang Assan in the 12th state election.

The Bawang Assan incumbent pointed out that the suit is a civil court case.

“No. This is a civil case and not a criminal case,” Wong told a press conference today.

The ruling on the defamation suit trial, which was set for today, was rescheduled to Friday at the Kuching High Court.

No reason was given for the changes.

The state government is claiming Wong defamed it in a statement issued on May 9, which questioned the settlement with Petronas on the State Sales Tax (SST).

It is suing Wong for RM5 million.

Wong is facing a five-cornered fight against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Robert Lau Hui Yew, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Michelle Ling Shyan Mih, Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Amy Lau Bik Yieng, and Independent Ricky Enteri. — Borneo Post Online