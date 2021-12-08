Minister: Special task force to probe Tommy Thomas’ memoir allegations, present findings to Cabinet in six months

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The government has formed a special task force to look into allegations by former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas in his book titled My Story: Justice in the Wilderness, minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar announced today

Wan Junaidi, who is minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Parliament and law, said that the Cabinet had on October 29 agreed to form this task force.

“This special task force will present its findings and recommendations to the Cabinet meeting within six months from the date of appointment, as decided by the Cabinet on October 29, 2021,” he said in a statement today.

He explained that this special task force was formed to carry out preliminary studies relating to allegations contained in the book, including allegations involving issues of appointment of judges, excessive intervention by the executive arm of government in the judicial system, and selective prosecution.

At the same time, the police have also opened investigation papers to investigate these allegations, he said.

Wan Junaidi said this special task force will be chaired by Sarawak state legal adviser and former Sarawak state attorney-general Datuk Seri Fong Joo Chung.

The other members on the taskforce are former Sabah state secretary Datuk Hashim Paijan, former Women, Family and Community Development Ministry secretary-general and former Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) director-general Datuk Junaidah Kamaruddin, former judge and former senior federal counsel Datuk Jagjit Singh Bant Singh, lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali and lawyer Balaguru Karupiah, he said.

Also to be included in the task force are representatives from interested ministries and departments such as the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the police, and the Chief Government Security Office (CGSO), he said.

The BHEUU, Prime Minister’s Department and the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) will act as secretariat for the task force, he said.

Wan Junaidi said the Cabinet memorandum relating to the formation of this special task force, including its terms of reference, membership and financial implications will be presented for the Cabinet’s consideration and approval in the near future.