FT minister launches action plan to make Kuala Lumpur carbon neutral city

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the Kuala Lumpur Climate Action Plan comprises five main strategies. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The Kuala Lumpur Climate Action Plan 2050 has been developed to achieve the mission of carbon-neutral city by 2050 in line with the vision as a world standard city, liveable, sustainable and resilient.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the Kuala Lumpur Climate Action Plan comprises five main strategies namely Mobility and Infrastructure Strategy, Green Adaptation City Strategy, Energy Efficient and Climate Resistant Building Strategy, Smart Waste Management Strategy as well as Disaster Management Strategy.

He also reminded that Malaysia has voluntarily pledged to reduce the intensity of national carbon emission in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 45 per cent by 2030 at the 2050 Paris Agreement conference.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has started its low carbon initiative by outlining 245 programmes under the Kuala Lumpur 2030 Low Carbon Community Master Plan by reducing carbon emission by 70 per cent by 2030,” he said when launching the plan today.

“The active roles of individuals, industries, commerce, resident associations and non-governmental organisations in realising the objective of carbon neutral in Kuala Lumpur is greatly encouraged.

“The usage of green technologies as well as low carbon lifestyle could develop the green economy, create employment opportunities and attract domestic and international investors,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shahidan also thanked the United Kingdom (UK) government, City Climate Leadership and C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group for the cooperation and technical support towards the success of Kuala Lumpur Climate Action Plan 2050. — Bernama