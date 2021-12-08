Abang Johari says disappointed with Ali Biju for defying Bersatu and contesting Krian as independent

Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference at Borneo Convention Centre in Kuching, December 8, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 8 — Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg expressed today his frustration with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Krian incumbent Datuk Ali Biju for contesting the seat as an independent candidate.

He said he was disappointed since Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had agreed for the party to not contest the state election.

“I’m disappointed because there is a certain agreement, because he was telling me no Bersatu [candidate] will come in this election,” he said in a press conference after launching the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) manifesto.

Previously, Ali who is also deputy minister of energy and natural resources was rumoured to give up his Krian state assembly seat to GPS candidate Friday Belik.

Later he denied the possibility of doing so, and decided instead to contest as an Independent candidate in the same seat he won in the previous state election.

Two days ago, Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the party will take action against Ali for defying party orders.

Muhyiddin had previously pledged that Bersatu would not contest in the state election and give full support to GPS candidates.

Later that day, it was confirmed that at least four Bersatu members had been confirmed to be contesting in the 12th Sarawak election as independents.

Besides Ali, the other three Bersatu members who defied their party’s stand are Siki Balarik in Belaga, Ricky Enteri in Bawang Assan, and Ismawi Muhammad in Muara Tuang.