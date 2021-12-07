Sabah earns RM1.4b via petroleum sales tax in 2021

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks during an interview with Bernama at his office in Kota Kinabalu ahead of Malaysia Day celebrations September 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Sabah has projected an earning of RM1.4 billion from the newly-implemented sales tax from oil and gas companies this year, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said today.



Hajiji said the number was revised from the initial RM1.25 billion, due to the increase in global commodity prices.



“Of the total RM1.4 billion, some 98.9 per cent or RM1.385 billion has been paid to the state,” he said during Question Time in the state legislative assembly.



The state government has also collected some RM1.562 billion since the tax came into force in April last year, meaning earnings last year was RM177.88 million.



Despite the 5 per cent sales tax coming into force last year under the previous Warisan government, national petroleum company Petronas had started to pay the sales tax earlier this year.