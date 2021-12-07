Opposition MPs question government’s special envoy appointments

Similarly, Bukit Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, in his debate speech, also lamented the appointment of president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran as another special envoy. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The DAP MP for Bukit Bendera Wong Hon Wai has questioned the effectiveness of special envoy appointments, in particular the two MPs who were recently appointed as special envoys to China, and Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Wong raised this question during the debate session in Parliament today seeking clarification on Progressive Democratic Party’s Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing being appointed as the special envoy to China while also holding other government positions.

“I am rather curious about the recent appointments of special envoys, such as the Bintulu MP as special envoy to China.

“I want to ask the minister, because the day before yesterday, he (Tiong) also announced his candidacy for the Dudong state seat in Sarawak.

“What capabilities does he have that he is able to hold the position of MP and also special envoy to China under the Prime Minister’s Department, and now, he is asking to work as an assemblyman in the Sarawak state assembly?” Wong said.

Wong also further questioned other appointments such as Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem, who is special envoy to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, as well as Maran MP Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang as the Special Envoy to the Middle East and MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran as special envoy to South Asia.

“These kinds of appointments seem to be a waste of taxpayers’ money because there is no significant contribution, or whether they have been able to bring in any foreign investment for the country,” he said.

Similarly, Bukit Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, in his debate speech, also lamented the appointment of Vigneswaran as another special envoy.

Vigneswaran was appointed as special envoy to South Asia by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last month.

“At the same time, I also want to ask the minister: What is the aim of appointing all the special envoys?

“I have raised this matter several times in this House. On the appointment of MIC president Tan Sri Vigneswaran as the South Asia special envoy.

“Would his post improve the minister’s work or further improve the trade between South Asian nations and Malaysia?

“So I seek an explanation. For me, this is a waste,” he said.