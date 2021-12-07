Court calls for Paul Yong’s defence over rape of Indonesian maid

Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong arrives at the Ipoh High Court December 7, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Dec 7 — The High Court here today ordered Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong to enter his defence for the charge of raping his former Indonesian maid two years ago.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed made the ruling against the 51-year-old after finding that the prosecution had successfully shown prima facie at the end of its case.

“After evaluating all the statements and submissions from both the prosecution team and the lawyers, I call the accused to enter his defence,” he said.

The court set February 15 and 16 for Yong to submit his defence.

State prosecution director Azlina Rashdi prosecuted together with deputy public Liyana Zawani Mohd Radzi and Mohd Fitri Sadarudin while Yong was represented by counsel Datuk Rajpal Singh and Salim Bashir.

The prosecution had called a total 23 witnesses as well as two protected witnesses, which included the victim, to testify during the trial of the case which began on April 5.

Only seven media personnel were allowed to be present in the court room during the proceeding today on a first come first serve basis, while others were placed in the media room to cover via video streaming.

Yong was first charged in the Sessions Court here on August 23, 2019, when he was the state Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman.

He was charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, which carries a term of imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping, if found guilty.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of raping his Indonesian domestic helper at his house in Meru Desa Park on July 7, 2019 between 8.15pm and 9.15pm.

The case was mentioned in the Sessions Court but, on December 15 last year, the Federal Court allowed an application by the defence to transfer the case to the High Court.

MORE TO COME