Chief secretary to govt: 100-day Malaysian Family Aspirations programme to highlight ministries’ performance

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Malaysians will be able to learn more about the achievements of each ministry during the 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) programme set to take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre for four days beginning December 9.

Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said today that the programme will host various exhibitions by the 26 ministries and five agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department.

“It is the main attraction, and in the exhibition space, Malaysians can view for themselves and obtain information relating to each ministry or listen to explanations provided by officers on duty. Even ministers, ministry secretaries-general and department heads will be at their respective booths.

“In addition, the public can also see the various key performance indexes (KPI) set for each ministry and track their current progress,” he said during an interview on the Malaysia Hari Ini programme.

Mohd Zuki said the public are given the opportunity during the four-day programme to provide their views and voice their aspirations to ensure all Malaysians could enjoy the successes achieved by the country together.

He said each minister’s KPI was assessed based on three main elements, their respective ministry’s performance assessment, a leadership assessment derived from the effectiveness of their initiatives and an assessment of public perception of the minister and ministry under their purview.

He also explained that ministers must announce their 100-day achievement report card to the public so that their achievements and performance, along with that of their ministry, could be reviewed for the betterment of country.

“The initiatives for each aspiration are based on six main cores, including restructuring the economy, ensuring the country’s security and public order, improving social harmony, upgrading infrastructure comprehensively, strengthening unity within Keluarga Malaysia and empowering service delivery,” he said.

He also advised those attending the programme to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama