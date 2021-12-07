AGC, legal division to study limiting term of PM to not more than 10 years, says law minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar during an interview session via Buletin Bernama in Kuala Lumpur, December 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) and the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) are studying limiting the term of the prime minister to not exceeding 10 years.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the study on the issue was held to obtain the views of the people, government agencies, civil society organisations (CSO) and non-governmental organisations (NGO).

“A questionnaire has been uploaded in the BHEUU portal and views on the study could be put from November 23 2021 until tomorrow.

“A technical committee has also been set up under the CSA (Confidence-and-Supply Agreement) Steering Committee to study the proposal of the government based on holistic engagement sessions to set the policy,” he said in an interview on the 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspiration) via Buletin Bernama today.

He said amendments on the matter would be implemented in July 2022 after the detailed study is completed.

Wan Junaidi said the proposal to limit the tenure of the prime minister would be implemented so that there is no longer a situation where if the prime minister wins the election, he will continue to hold the post.

“As such, we decide through the committee called CSA to state the term of the prime minister for only 10 years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi said Parliament and AGC are looking at formulating or amending the Parliamentary Services Bill 2022 and drafting of the Parliament (Privileges and Powers) (Amendment) 2022 Bill and they are expected to be tabled during Parliament’s First Meeting in March 2022.

“With the reformation, the formulating or amending of the acts, Parliament’s independence is assured and the meeting in the house would be more orderly,” he said.

Apart from that, Wan Junaidi said the Cabinet on September 17 had decided that the government mobilize the enactment of a Party Hopping Law and a questionnaire was developed to be answered by MPs and the public from November 23 to December 7, 2022.

“To date, 7,000 civil servants had answered the questionnaire. The matter was among the government’s efforts to obtain the views of all parties in setting the policy,” he said. — Bernama