KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — A viral dashcam recording showing a car veering into oncoming traffic before a head‑on collision has drawn wide attention online.

The 20‑second clip, part of a larger video compilation of the accident, believed to have been filmed in Malaysia and shared on Reddit r/Malaysia, captured a white Perodua Alza losing control on a two‑lane road.

The date on the dashcam showed that the accident happened on Tuesday (April 14).

The video shows the vehicle swerving abruptly before crossing into the opposite lane and crashing into an oncoming Honda HR‑V and the dashcam vehicle.

The video shows the vehicle swerving abruptly before crossing into the opposite lane and crashing into an oncoming Honda HR‑V and the dashcam vehicle. — Video screencap via Reddit/r/Malaysia

Debris scattered across the road as surrounding motorists slowed to avoid further impact.

The footage does not reveal what caused the sudden swerve.

No information on injuries or fatalities was available, and the exact location and circumstances of the incident have yet to be confirmed.