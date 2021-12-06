Selangor passes bill to lower eligible age for election candidate from 21 to 18

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari when tabling the bill said the amendment was in accordance with the amended Article 47 of the Federal Constitution which had reduced the qualifying age for the election to the Dewan Rakyat from 21 to 18. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 6 — The Selangor State Assembly today passed the Selangor State Constitution (Amendment) Enactment 2021 to lower the minimum age of election candidates from 21 to 18 years old.

The amendment to Article 63 of the Selangor State Constitution 1959 was approved unanimously by all assemblymen.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari when tabling the bill said the amendment was in accordance with the amended Article 47 of the Federal Constitution which had reduced the qualifying age for the election to the Dewan Rakyat from 21 to 18.

Meanwhile, Selangor Speaker Ng Suee Lim told reporters later that all assemblymen had agreed to approve the enactment despite having various views on the matter.

“This is a new chapter for the Selangor State Assembly because it successfully passed the bill during the third reading today,” he said. — Bernama