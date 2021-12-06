Quintet vie for Pujut hot seat

(From left) Yii, Chai, Ting, Chin, and Ling are announced as the candidates for Pujut. — Picture via Borneo Post

MIRI, Dec 6 — The hot seat of Pujut, which has been without an assemblyman since February last year, will see a five-cornered fight.

The constituency was left vacant following the disqualification of Dr Ting Tiong Choon from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) due to dual citizenship issues.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Adam Yii Siew Sang, 65, arrived outside the nomination centre today at 7.52am.

He was accompanied by his proposer, former Pujut assemblyman Andy Chia, and seconder councillor Mohd Sardon Zainal.

Although a new face for the coalition, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut chairman Yii is certainly no newbie having served as Miri Mayor since July 2016.

Next to arrive at 8.07am was businessman Erick Chin Fen Siong, 53, from the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi).

The nomination of the Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) founder was proposed by Bong Chan Kong and seconded by Pui Chung Yee.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling Sie Kiong, 38, arrived outside the nomination centre at 8.33am.

The former Piasau assemblyman was accompanied by DAP Miri Women’s chief Thian Sew Meei (proposer) and DAP Miri committee member Bong Sin Ted (seconder).

Around 8.40am, legal advisor Leslie Ting Siong Ngiap, 39, from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) arrived at the nomination centre with proposer Teng Tung Kiaw and seconder Tang Tiong Sing.

The final candidate to arrive at the nomination centre at 8.45am was Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Bruce Chai Khim Cheong, 49.

Chai’s wife Alice Tho was his seconder, while his nomination was proposed by Andrew Chin.

Pujut returning officer Siti Suhana Rosli, who is also Miri City Council (MCC) treasurer, confirmed that all five candidates would be contesting following the close of the nomination process at 10am.

The constituency has over 27,000 voters.

In the last state polls, Dr Ting received 8,899 votes to win by a majority of 1,759 against Barisan Nasional direct candidate Datuk Hii King Chiong (7,140), Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s (PAS) Jofri Jaraee (513), and former Pujut assemblyman Fong Pau Teck (375), who stood as an Independent. — Borneo Post