Bukit Aman: More than 70,000 summonses issued over fancy plates and other traffic offences from Nov 1-30

Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said the number included 24,909 summonses involving fancy registration numbers, no registration number and registration not complying with the rules while the rest were for other offences. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — A total of 74,437 summonses for registration number and other traffic offences were issued under the Ops Khas (Registration Number) from November 1 to 30.

Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said the number included 24,909 summonses involving fancy registration numbers, no registration number and registration not complying with the rules while the rest were for other offences.

Of the 24,909 summonses related to registration numbers, motorcyclists were the biggest culprits with 49.45 per cent or 12,318 of the summonses, followed by motorists with 42.35 per cent or 10,549 summonses.

“During the operation, 35 individuals were arrested under the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987, Penal Code and Dangerous Drugs Act while 111 vehicles of various types were seized under Section 64 (1) of RTA 1987,” he said in a statement today.

The vehicles seized included 60 motorcycles and 35 cars.

Mat Kasim said police could seize vehicles for purposes of identifying the drivers, identifying the vehicles or stopping an offence from continuing under Section 64(1) of RTA 1987.

He said seized vehicles could be claimed or released after the identities of the drivers or vehicles were established, the offences committed had been stopped or discharged by the court.

“If found guilty, the vehicle owner can subjected to action under Section 14 (4) of RTA 1987, read together with Section 119 of the same act. — Bernama