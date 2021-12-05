Sarawak PBB’s Uggah thanks elected veteran reps for giving way to younger candidates

Bukit Saban incumbent Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah will be defending the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SPAOH, Dec 5 — Bukit Saban incumbent Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah will be defending the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the 12th state election.

The PBB deputy president also said he was happy to see the party’s veteran elected representatives giving way to the green horns in the upcoming polls.

He extended his appreciation to these veterans who had decided to voluntarily step down as a means to groom the younger candidates to be the future leaders of Sarawak.

“We are really appreciative of your (veterans’) services to the state and nation. The current senior members who are still contesting, I believe they too will step down when they feel their time is due.

“This is part of the growing process for the party. We need to groom new leaders to face an even more challenging world,” he said at a function here yesterday.

Uggah said the younger candidates must be given the opportunity to gain experiences such as learning to make vital decisions in dealing with crises along the way.

He also said the younger the candidates were, the more exposed to technology they would be.

“The new crop of leaders, they are technology-savvy too.”

GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced on Friday that the coalition would be fielding 24 new face in the coming polls.

The Satok incumbent, who would be moving to Gedong, said the new faces of GPS comprised young people in their 30s and 40s. — Borneo Post