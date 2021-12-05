PM Ismail Sabri: Phase Two of Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway will be continued

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers his speech during the launch of the Pan Borneo Sarawak Highway Serian Interchange section in Serian December 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SERIAN, Dec 5 — The Federal government will ensure that the construction of Phase Two of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway from Pujut to Lawas is continued, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The construction of the second phase of the mega project had previously been approved by the Federal government under Barisan Nasional, but was cancelled when the Federal government changed hands after the 2018 General Election.

“I give a commitment that I together with Fadillah (Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof) and CM (Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) will discuss how to continue phase two and related roads referred to as redlines and missing link.

“I also give a commitment that we will not stop there, we will continue all projects for Sarawak,” he said in his speech before opening the Serian Work Three Package alignment of the Pan Borneo Highway here today.

Also present were Abang Johari. and Fadillah. — Bernama