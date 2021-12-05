Penang police remand inspector for allegedly injuring other cops

A police inspector has been remanded for three days for allegedly hurling insults and injuring police personnel in an incident at Lebuh Queen yesterday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 5 — A police inspector has been remanded for three days for allegedly hurling insults and injuring police personnel in an incident at Lebuh Queen here yesterday.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said based on the investigation, the 35-year-old inspector who was attached to a police station in Perak has been suspended from work for disciplinary offences.

“Police received a call at 1.30am informing that the suspect, who was allegedly under alcohol influence, was making noise at the scene.

“When police went to the location to calm him down, the suspect had uttered offensive words to the police personnel. He also refused to cooperate and acted aggressively when asked to go to the police station, injuring both his elbows,” he said in a statement tonight.

Soffian said the suspect was currently being treated at a psychiatric specialist clinic in Jalan Perak.

The case is being investigated under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to obstruct a public servant from discharging his duty. — Bernama