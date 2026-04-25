MELAKA, April 25 — Police have urged a chartered bus driver, recorded on video allegedly behaving provocatively and making a rude hand gesture towards a car driver Thursday, to come forward to assist in investigations.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said police detected the video at about 2 pm Thursday after it went viral on Facebook, where it was uploaded by an account under the name Muhazam Shah.

“The victim, a 61-year-old local man driving a Proton Persona, lodged a police report on the incident at 11.38 am yesterday.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim, who was travelling from Plaza Mahkota towards Kota Laksamana, was sideswiped by a chartered bus at a bend near a private hospital, causing him to almost hit a traffic cone,” he said in a statement here last night.

He said that after making a U-turn, the bus overtook the victim’s car and allegedly attempted to sideswipe it at the Syed Abdul Aziz Bridge, resulting in the vehicle nearly colliding with a wall.

Christopher said the victim then trailed the bus until it came to a stop on the shoulder of the road in the Kota Laksamana area, where his son stepped out to obtain information about the bus driver involved.

He said, however, that the bus driver, believed to be a local man, acted aggressively and allegedly tried to assault and provoke the complainant’s son into a fight.

Christopher said the case was being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987, and urged those with information on the incident to channel it to any nearby police station to assist in the investigation.

“The police are taking the incident seriously as it involved dangerous driving and aggressive behaviour that could threaten the safety of other road users.

“The public is advised to always comply with traffic rules, control their emotions while driving and avoid any provocative actions that may trigger unwanted incidents,” he said. — Bernama