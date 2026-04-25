IPOH, April 25 — Police are tracking down a group of individuals who went viral on social media and are believed to be involved in cable theft at Jalan Raja Musa Aziz here.

Ipoh police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said the video was uploaded by social activist Faiz under the username @faiz.sosialaktivis on TikTok.

He said a police report has been lodged and the case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code and Section 235 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Investigations are ongoing, including efforts to trace the suspects, obtain CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage, and identify the vehicles involved. Police view this incident seriously as it could affect property, telecommunications services, and public safety,” he said in a statement.

He added that members of the public with any information related to the incident are urged to contact the Ipoh district police headquarters at 05-245 1500 or the nearest police station to assist in the investigation. — Bernama