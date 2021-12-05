All 114 students of Sekolah Seri Puteri Cyberjaya in MAEPS Covid-19 treatment centre doing well, says minister

Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad speaks during the winding up session of Supply Bill 2022 at the policy level in the Dewan Rakyat, November 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SERDANG, Dec 5 — All 114 students who are being quarantined at the Covid-19 Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) 2.0 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) after being tested positive for Covid-19 are in a good condition, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad.

He advised the parents of all the students from Sekolah Seri Puteri Cyberjaya, a fully residential school (SBP), not to worry as their children were being well looked after at the quarantine centre.

“...the parents are not allowed to send food to their children at MAEPS because of the possibility of food poisoning,” he told Bernama after visiting the quarantine centre today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Latiff also invited the students at the quarantine centre to participate in an essay writing contest organised by the department on their experiences at the quarantine centre.

Two categories are being contested, namely, Bahasa Melayu and English with a cash prize of RM500 for the champion, RM300 for runners-up, RM100 for third place and RM50 as a consolation prize, he said. — Bernama