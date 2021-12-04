PM Ismail Sabri: Vocational education not a second-rate option, more Malaysians should embrace TVET potential

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the technical field remains relevant and continues to expand in the country in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 ― The technical field remains relevant and continues to expand in the country in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said for this purpose, the government had allocated RM6.6 billion under Budget 2022 to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“This field is frequently misinterpreted as the second choice which is only suitable for individuals with academic achievements that are not excellent. Actually, this stigma is obsolete because graduates of technical education and training programmes and TVET are getting increasing attention from employers,” he said.

He said this when launching the National Technical Profession Day (HPTN) 2021 celebration which was held virtually today.

Ismail Sabri said the country now has many world-class technology-based companies and the majority of them were pioneered by technical professionals. ― Bernama