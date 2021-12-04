MoH: 17 Covid-19 deaths recorded in Malaysia yesterday, including four BIDs

The Ministry of Health’s (MoH) Covid-19 data tracking website CovidNow also reported a cumulative total of 6,181 BID cases today, after the latest four fatalities. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Malaysia recorded 17 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, which included four people who were brought-in-dead (BID).

This brings the total number of deaths from the infection in the country to 30,583 cases.

The Ministry of Health’s (MoH) Covid-19 data tracking website CovidNow also reported a cumulative total of 6,181 BID cases today, after the latest four fatalities.

Selangor recorded three deaths, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2), Negri Sembilan (2), Terengganu (2), Perlis (2), Sabah (2), Johor (1), Kelantan (1), Melaka (1) and Sarawak (1).

Malaysia yesterday recorded 5,551 new Covid-19 cases, slightly lower compared to the previous day’s 5,806 cases, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This means the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases nationwide now stands at 2,649,578.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 5,301 patients recovered, while 23 new imported cases were recorded, involving 14 Malaysians and nine foreigners.

Of the 5,551 cases, 78 cases or 1.4 per cent fell under Categories 3, 4 and 5 while the rest (98.6 per cent) were under Categories 1 and 2.