Malaysia generated over RM33.9b potential returns on trade, investments at Expo Dubai 2022, says PM Ismail Sabri

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the government is confident that Malaysia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will have a wider impact. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 ― Malaysia has generated over RM33.9 billion in potential trade and investment returns in the first eight weeks of its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

This was achieved on the back of the signing of 43 Memoranda of Understanding, Memoranda of Cooperation and Letters of Intent, as well as 602 business indicators with several international companies.

In a statement today, the prime minister attributed the achievement to cross-ministry collaborations involving the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), Ministry of Environment and Water and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, together with their agencies and private companies.

“With this positive development, the government is confident that Malaysia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will have a wider impact.

“It also proves that Malaysian companies and technologies are internationally recognised and have succeeded in attracting investments and interest from various strategic partners, and this momentum is expected to continue for the next 18 weeks,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said to ensure greater achievements and synergies, the cross-ministerial participation had been coordinated through the Malaysia Pavilion sub-themes.

This includes commercialisation of local technologies, development of a sustainable startup ecosystem and green technology innovation, climate-resilient and sustainable infrastructure, smart cities, sustainable finance as well as halal industries and sustainable manufacturing.

The Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai received more than 330,000 visitors as of December 3, 2021.

The prime minister also noted that Malaysia has managed to surpass its original target of RM10 billion potential trade and investment returns for its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo Dubai 2020 runs from October 1 to March 31, 2022. ― Bernama