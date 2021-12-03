Penang state assembly adjourns sine die

The six-day sitting saw 67 oral questions and 665 written questions answered, with one motion and three bills tabled. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 3 — The Penang Legislative State Assembly, which has been sitting from November 26, was adjourned sine die.

The state’s 2022 Supply Bill and Development Budget Proposal tabled by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow were debated and passed during the sitting.

The other two bills — the Penang Public Library Corporation Enactment Bill 2021 was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister II Prof P Ramasamy on November 26, while Chow tabled the Penang Chief Minister’s (Incorporation) (Amendment) Enactment Bill 2021, today.

The two Bills were debated and passed.

Both Bills were tabled as an effort to empower corporations and institutions in Penang to function well. — Bernama