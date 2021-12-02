Selangor govt agrees terms with Putrajaya over ECRL northern alignment

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government hopes the ECRL project will take note of the environmental impact involving the Batu Dam and relocation of Orang Asli. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Selangor government has reached an agreement with the Transport Ministry (MoT) over the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) northern alignment, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today.

Amirudin expressed that the state government hopes the ECRL project will take note of the environmental impact involving the Batu Dam and relocation of Orang Asli.

“The State Executive Council (MMKN) which met on November 17 and again on November 24 2021, has agreed to accept the ECRL Northern Line proposal involving Section C1 from Mentakab to Gombak and Section C2 covering Gombak-Serendah-Port Klang.

“In this regard, I officially note that the Selangor state government has no more obstacles for the implementation of the ECRL to cross the northern part of the state of Selangor,” he said during the event today titled “ECRL Press Conference and Document Handover Ceremony For Section C (Northern Alignment)”.

