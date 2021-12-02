Sarawak polls: Dr Annuar Rapaee, Abdullah Saidol to defend Nangka, Semop seats, says CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the people of Sibu were lucky because Dr Annuar Rapaee, 58, was a local leader who contributed many ideas for development in Sarawak. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Dec 2 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Dr Annuar Rapaee will defend the Nangka state seat on a PBB-Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ticket in the state election on December 18.

Annuar is the incumbent Nangka assemblyman for two terms which he won on a PBB-Barisan Nasional ticket.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, who announced the matter, said the people of Sibu were very lucky because Dr Annuar, 58, was a local leader who contributed many ideas for development in Sarawak.

“I hope he will continue to be able to serve the people of Sibu and (continue) to make a big contribution,” he said in his speech when opening the Sibu Entrepreneur Showcase at the Sarawak Islamic Complex Hall here today.

So far, four more GPS candidates in Sibu for the Bawang Assan, Dudong, Pelawan and Bukit Assek state seats have not been officially announced.

All four seats belong to the opposition party.

Meanwhile, in a separate ceremony in Dario which is located about two hours by road from Sibu town, Abang Johari announced that incumbent Semop assemblyman Datuk Abdullah Saidol will defend the seat in the election.

Abdullah, who is PBB assistant secretary-general, won the state seat in 2011 and 2016. — Bernama